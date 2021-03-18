covid-19 vaccinations

FEMA-Supported Sites in South Florida Will No Longer Offer First Doses

As of March 24th, the sites will no longer administer doses to new patients. Only those who received their initial Pfizer shot are allowed to come back for their booster shot

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials have announced that FEMA-supported vaccination sites in South Florida will be transitioning to distribution of second shots only beginning next week.

As of March 24th, the sites will no longer administer doses to new patients. Only those who received their initial Pfizer shot are allowed to come back for their booster shot.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The important message here is if you need a vaccine, and you meet the criteria, do not wait to come out and get the vaccine, because by midweek next week, we will transition to second shots only," a spokesperson said.

Local

COVID-19 2 mins ago

Reimbursement Plan Could Bring Much-Need Relief for Man Who Lost 3 Loved Ones to COVID-19

Davie 2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Attacking McDonald's Employees in Davie

"So you cannot get a first vaccine at the FEMA-supported site."

So far, 61,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered at the sites, which were set up with a scheduled end date: three weeks of Pfizer distribution was the goal.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccinationscoronavirus floridaFederal Emergency Management AgencyMiami-Dade and Browardpfizer vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us