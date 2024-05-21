Female driver hospitalized after crashing into Hollywood building

A woman was transported to the hospital after crashing her car into a building in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

Video shows a black sedan with extensive damage and concrete debris on top of it after crashing into the side of a Wholesale Flooring Depot located at North 22nd Avenue and Sheridan Street around 3:00 a.m.

NBC6 cameras caught the moment a woman was taken out of the ambulance in a stretcher and into the hospital.

Hollywood Fire confirmed the driver was transported to Memorial Hospital and a structural engineer has been contacted to inspect the building for safety.

It is unclear how the female driver ended up so far off the road and into the side of the building, but one witness told NBC6 that he saw the car speeding down the street before hitting the train tracks and going airborne, crashing into the building.

This isn’t the first time a car has slammed into this same business.

Back in 2021 a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Street when it approached railroad tracks and became airborne.

Once airborne, the vehicle landed approximately 50 feet from the tracks and hit a curb which caused the vehicle to lose control and travel an additional 300 feet before colliding with the unoccupied building at 2201 Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Tuesday's crash remains under investigation, NBC6 is waiting for further information on the driver's condition and the safety of the building.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.