Ferguson Senior High Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

A teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Miami is facing serious charges after police said he had an intimate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Aaron Aziz Hamid, 27, surrendered to Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police on Monday to face charges including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with specified minor, and engaging in sexual act with familial child, authorities said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Hamid was the teen's junior year history teacher and she had been attending his classes on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic when he began a conversation with her and they eventually exchanged numbers.

The teen told investigators that they had an intimate relationship that lasted for about a year, and that Hamid would drive to her home and pick her up, and they would have sex in his car or at his Cutler Bay home, the report said.

In October, the teen's friend told a staff member at the school that the teen's boyfriend was a teacher at the school, the report said.

The teen said Hamid contacted her when the allegations were reported, and she deleted content from her phone that could be "incriminating information," the report said.

Hamid was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Hamid, who has worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools for four years, had been placed on an alternate assignment while the allegation was investigated but will now be fired, district officials said Tuesday.

"An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities," the district said in a statement. "As a result of this arrest, this individual’s employment with M-DCPS will be terminated immediately and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District."