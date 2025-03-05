Feria de Sevilla in Miami: What you need to know

The City of Coral Gables on Saturday will host the sixth annual Feria de Sevilla; a traditional Spanish event that attracts thousands in South Florida.

For the event this year, ticket sales have tippled, as well as several companies that have participated in organizing it.

The allure of the Feria de Sevilla isn't just the polka dot dresses, horseback riding and flamenco, its success goes back much further.

It started in Spain during the 19th century.

Juan Carlos Pereira, from the Chamber of Commerce, told NBC6's sister station T51 in Spanish that “in its origins, it was a cattle fair that was intended to do business.”

How it arrived in South Florida

The event became one of the most representative popular events in Spain.

In 2018, a group of expatriates from Key Biscayne that missed it, organized a dinner at a tablao, which is a venue that hosts flamenco performances, to pay tribute.

“It started as a party with friends, and it grew until last year, when there were more than 2,500 people," said Rebeca Calvet, co-founder of Andalusa. "We had to put up a sold-out sign and we saw that the venue was too small for us.”

The group was given an offer they couldn't refuse: the vision that Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables would no longer have vehicles and the only traffic would be flamenco dresses and the rapid rhythm of the music.

The Fair in Coral Gables

From Ponce de Leon to Lejeune Road, Coral Gables will host performances by the best local flamenco academies, the fair's official tablao, and Iberian culinary delights during the Feria de Sevilla.

“We have grown to 25 public and private stalls, in addition to the 20 restaurants and shops that support us every year by selling their drinks and tapas,” said one of the organizers.

Local and Spanish companies have joined in sponsoring the Feria de Sevilla in Miami, which is organized by the Andalusa platform.

With 6,000 attendees expected at the event, they have had to expand their venues.

“We went from one street in Key Biscayne to three blocks in the city of Coral Gables,” said Johann de Jongh, co-founder of Andalusa.

Tickets and parking

Tickets to the Fair cost $50 for adults and $20 for teenagers. Children up to 12 years old enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at ticketplate.

Drivers can easily pay with Meter or PayByPhone.

Nearby parking lots available include: The City of Coral Gables Municipal Parking Garage along Miracle Mile; and the various parking lots throughout the city. Please note that all spaces must be paid for through the app.

For more information about parking and valet options, click here.