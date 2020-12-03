Ferry Transportation Service Connects Downtown Miami and Miami Beach

Miami-Dade County has launched a new waterborne transportation service that connects downtown Miami to Miami Beach.

The service takes commuters on a ferry along Biscayne Bay. A one-way ticket for the 16-minute commute is $3 for residents with a valid Florida ID.

"We are proud to deliver an innovative new option to help alleviate traffic congestion between downtown Miami and Miami Beach during peak commuting hours,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release.

The vessel will dock directly outside the river entrance to the Hyatt Regency/James L. Knight Convention Center, where commuters can connect via Metromover, the news release said. On Miami Beach, the ferry will dock at the Bentley Bay Marina. Parking will be available at nearby public lots, trolleys and Metrobuses only a block away.

Weekly and monthly ticket packages are also available. Florida residents, seniors, military personnel, and passengers with disabilities can ride at discounted rates on individual trips. Children 12 and under ride free.

Capacity is limited to 50% of the ferry's overall capacity. Masks are required for all passengers and staff.

The county's Department of Transportation and Public Works launched the service alongside Poseidon Ferry LLC.

