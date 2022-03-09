Feud Between Coworkers Turns Deadly: Miami-Dade Police

Police are investigating after a feud between coworkers turned deadly Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a business in the area of Southwest 128th Street and 162nd Avenue.

Two employees got into a confrontation, and one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other, police said. The victim died at the scene.

The shooter stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.