Few Details Known in Plantation Police Shooting That Left Man Dead

Two days after a man was shot and killed by police in Plantation, few details have been released.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Plantation Inn and Lounge in the 300 block of North State Road 7.

Cellphone footage showed multiple police cars at the scene after the shooting. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw the man on the ground.

"I heard like five gunshots and when I came out, he was lying on the ground," said one witness, who didn't want to be identified. "You know, I see him in handcuffs when I came out."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by police in Plantation.

Police have released few details but confirmed the man who was killed was 44-year-old Homea Spence.

Friends said Spence went by Tony and spent a lot of time in Fort Lauderdale.

Court documents showed Spence has a criminal record, but friends said he'd just come out of a program.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting, but said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice in police shootings.