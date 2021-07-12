Few Strong Storms Expected Monday as Rain Chances Continue Throughout Work Week

As you are heading out to work, do not forget to pack an umbrella.

South Florida will see between a mid/upper level low is working in on Monday and a tropical wave on Tuesday, with high rain chances through Wednesday.

We could also see a few strong storms Monday with a small chance of hail and gusty winds.

High will remain in the mid-upper-80s.

We get a subtle break in the action Wednesday with only a 30% chance of storms.

However, Thursday through the weekend will feature a 40-50% chance of showers and storms.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to about 90 degrees.