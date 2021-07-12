South Florida

Few Strong Storms Expected Monday as Rain Chances Continue Throughout Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As you are heading out to work, do not forget to pack an umbrella.

South Florida will see between a mid/upper level low is working in on Monday and a tropical wave on Tuesday, with high rain chances through Wednesday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local

Surfside condo collapse 5 mins ago

Surfside Condo Collapse Victim Fought in Bay of Pigs Invasion

Haiti 9 hours ago

Florida Resident Detained as Latest Suspect in Killing of Haitian President

We could also see a few strong storms Monday with a small chance of hail and gusty winds.

High will remain in the mid-upper-80s.

We get a subtle break in the action Wednesday with only a 30% chance of storms.

However, Thursday through the weekend will feature a 40-50% chance of showers and storms.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to about 90 degrees.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us