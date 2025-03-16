Few strong thunderstorms expected as cold front moves to South Florida

A cold front has been moving through the country over the last few days sparking up strong and severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) was able to put the caution out for the severe weather outbreak four to six days in advance. The SPC issued a rare “high” risk (5/5) for Saturday, on Friday.

The day before, the storms hit the southeast.

This is rare to issue the highest rating for severe threats the day before, it has only happened two other times.

According to the SPC, the other two times were on tornado outbreak days (04/14/2012 and 04/07/2006), where over 120 tornadoes were reported during those events.

The severe threats began on Friday and will last through Sunday as the front moves into the eastern U.S. It becomes increasingly more dangerous when severe weather happens overnight, when most people are sleeping.

Unfortunately, the severe storms lasted overnight Friday into Saturday and again Saturday into Sunday.

Today, the threats are at a level 2/5, a ‘Slight” risk, into the northern parts of FL. As the cold front approaches South Florida, it will be substantially weaker and severe threats drop off but storms are still expected.

Anticipate travel delays today due to the storms.

In South Florida, the temperatures and humidity are high with very windy conditions for Sunday. Temps are expected to reach the mid 80s and feel closer to 90 degrees. Wind gusts could be 25 to 30 mph. Expect dangerous water conditions on Sunday with rip currents along our beach fronts and choppy surf for boaters.

Behind the front, much colder weather is taking its place all across the county and it’ll eventually move in here.

https://twitter.com/nwsmiami/status/1901306284546105574?s=46&t=5NYAZrXzP3kOM6T7OOGkEw

Some areas, like Chicago, experienced temps at 80 degrees with the severe storms on Friday and now are dealing with temps in the teens and snow!

South Florida will also experience a drop in the temperatures by Monday night.

The cold front moves through on Monday morning.

This will bring back a few passing downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder. Rain chances diminish as we head into the later morning hours.

Then, the humidity begins falling throughout the day and clouds clear out by the afternoon and evening.

The cooler air starts working in Monday night and by Tuesday morning we will have low temperatures in the mid 50s!

That’ll be 10 degrees below normal for this time of year and will feel like a shock after a hot and humid weekend.

It stays breezy through Tuesday before the wind lightens up and the temps slowly start rebounding midweek.