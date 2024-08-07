FHP cracks down on illegally customized license plates

Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on Illegally customized license plates.

Plates that have been airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped or otherwise altered could earn you a $60 fine for a moving violation along with an accompanying fee set by the county–and three points on your license.

The reason? FHP says these customized tags “violate the legal tag requirements under Florida law for reflectivity and safety enhancements and can potentially impact the yellow validation stickers.”

“Tag alterations like these are frequently found in communities across Florida, and the FHP is being proactive in raising awareness of the law,” authorities said in a news release Wednesday. “This is to ensure that individuals who may not realize they are breaking the law by altering their tags are informed.”

Florida Highway Patrol Here are some of the illegally customized license plates confiscated by FHP.

Since 2020, citations for unlawful alteration of a Florida license plate have increased over 98 percent, according to FHP.

If you want a custom license plate, it’s best to do so legally.

“Florida offers more than 100 specialty license plates for various organizations, with the proceeds from the sales going directly to support the causes they represent. Additionally, personalized license plates can be ordered in person at a motor vehicle service center,” FHP says.

And if a tag has already been altered, it will need to be replaced if it cannot be restored to its original condition, or risk getting it seized.