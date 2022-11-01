FHP Investigating Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County Tuesday morning.

Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

The crash had the westbound lanes of the Causeway closed for several hours before it reopened.

No other information was immediately known.