As summer nears and temperatures creep up, South Florida officials are warning residents on Tuesday about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and City of Miami will be holding a joint news conference to promote child safety awareness.
"A real time temperature display will show how quickly a vehicle’s interior can reach life threatening levels," officials said in a news release. "City of Miami Fire Rescue will be demonstrating a simulated child removal to remind everyone of the dangers that hot vehicles pose to children."
In 2024, 40 children died across the U.S. after being left in or gaining access to hot cars, according to the group Kids and Car Safety. Four of those kids died in Florida.
The group warns that the tragedy can happen to anyone.
"In most situations this happens to the most loving, caring and protective parents. It has happened to a teacher, dentist, social worker, police officer, nurse, clergyman, soldier, and even a rocket scientist," the group says on its website.
Florida law allows passersby to break car windows to rescue children or animals in distress, and in 2021 lawmakers approved a measure requiring childcare transport vehicles to have alarms.
Previously, experts have suggested the following preventive measures.
How to prevent hot car deaths
- Put something valuable in the backseat, like a phone, purse or ID.
- Use a large stuffed animal as a car seat reminder.
- Keep your car keys or fob out of reach of children.
- Always lock the doors to prevent curious kids from getting inside.