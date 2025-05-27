As summer nears and temperatures creep up, South Florida officials are warning residents on Tuesday about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and City of Miami will be holding a joint news conference to promote child safety awareness.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"A real time temperature display will show how quickly a vehicle’s interior can reach life threatening levels," officials said in a news release. "City of Miami Fire Rescue will be demonstrating a simulated child removal to remind everyone of the dangers that hot vehicles pose to children."

In 2024, 40 children died across the U.S. after being left in or gaining access to hot cars, according to the group Kids and Car Safety. Four of those kids died in Florida.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The group warns that the tragedy can happen to anyone.

"In most situations this happens to the most loving, caring and protective parents. It has happened to a teacher, dentist, social worker, police officer, nurse, clergyman, soldier, and even a rocket scientist," the group says on its website.

Florida law allows passersby to break car windows to rescue children or animals in distress, and in 2021 lawmakers approved a measure requiring childcare transport vehicles to have alarms.

Previously, experts have suggested the following preventive measures.

How to prevent hot car deaths