FHP officials urge drivers to follow Florida's ‘Move Over' law

The Florida Highway Patrol is hosting a multi-agency news conference Wednesday to urge drivers to follow the state's "Move Over" law and announce the recent amendments that cover additional vehicles on roadways.

Governor DeSantis signed HB425, which strengthens the state’s existing "Move Over" law to include moving over for all disabled vehicles that are stopped with their hazard lights on or with emergency flares or signage.

Prior versions of the law required drivers to slow down and move over for tow truck drivers and first responders, but there was no additional protection for everyday drivers like people who get a flat tire or dead battery on the roadside.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez spoke to NBC6 to further explain the law's expansion.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Once you have your hazards on and you're disabled, vehicles must move over a lane. And if they can't move over, then they have to reduce their speed by 20 miles an hour," Sanchez explained. "Definitely, this law is going to save lives."

Florida is now the 17th state to require drivers to move over not only for emergency vehicles, but also for broken-down cars on the side of the road.

Violators of the Move Over Law could face fines ranging from $60 to $158. The hope is that this stricter enforcement will encourage compliance and ultimately reduce the alarming statistics.

The revamped law went into effect on January 1.