FHP Search For Suspect After Man Fatally Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6 and Ryan Nelson

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that left a man dead in SW Miami-Dade, officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victim died on the scene, the FHP said. 

A yellow tarp covered what appeared to be the man's body in the eastbound lanes of Bird Road, which were shut down for several hours.

According to the FHP, the suspect vehicle is possibly a black Dodge Charger and was last scene fleeing southbound on SW 97 Avenue from Bird Road.

At the scene, traffic homicide investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. 

NBC 6 reached out to troopers requesting more information about the cause of the crash, and whether anyone will be cited or charged. 

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspect that fled the incident is urged to contact the FHP. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

