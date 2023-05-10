FHP Searching for Driver Who Caused Fatal Crash on Turnpike in Broward

Authorities are searching for a driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County Wednesday morning that killed one man and caused the roadway to be closed for hours.

The fatal crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of Interstate 595 in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a 2013 Infiniti JX SUV veered into the path of a 2017 Toyota RAV4 SUV, causing the Toyota to rotate into the inside shoulder and collide with a median barrier wall.

The Toyota then flipped several times before coming to a stop. The driver of a box truck was unable to avoid the Toyota and crashed into it, causing the box truck to flip onto its side, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man from Hollywood, died at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

The driver of the box truck, a 45-year-old man from Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Infiniti left the scene before paramedics arrived.

Footage from the scene showed the wreckage of the Toyota on the roadway, the victim's body inside covered by a yellow tarp. Nearby, the box truck was on its side and also appeared to be heavily damaged.

NBC 6 An overturned box truck is seen following a crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward on May 10, 2023.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and looking for the Infiniti driver.

FHP had a stretch of the Turnpike northbound closed for hours as they investigated the fatal crash and two other crashes nearby.

The second crash also involved a box truck and a car and left two drivers hospitalized with serious injuries.

The third crash involved three cars but no reported injuries. A fuel spill was also reported on the highway.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.