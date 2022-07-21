FHP Trooper Arrested in Broward on Charges Related to Child Porn

A trooper at the Florida Highway Patrol found himself behind bars Wednesday on charges relating to child pornography.

45-year-old Christopher Chappell is facing a charge of accessing child pornography with intent to view. He is being held on no bond on a hold from the U.S. Marshals office.

Chappell was a member of Troop L in the FHP, which covers Lake Worth and the Davie district in Broward. He served as district commander based out of Davie, but his name and picture was removed from the website.

Details on the charge or his future employment with the FHP have not been released.

