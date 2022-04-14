FHP Trooper Hit, Hospitalized Following Crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

An early morning crash Thursday in Fort Lauderdale sent a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital and remains under investigation.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-95 between State Road 84 and Broward Boulevard. According to reports, the FHP trooper was hit by another car and appeared to be disoriented.

At least two victims were involved in total with both being taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials have not released the identity of anyone involved at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of Thursday morning as an investigation continues.

