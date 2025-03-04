FHP trooper hospitalized after being struck by car on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized after he was struck by a car on the side of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Interstate 195 as the trooper was stopped in the shoulder and outside his vehicle investigating a previous crash.

That's when a green Mercedes veered off the highway and hit the FHP vehicle, which then hit the trooper, officials said.

The trooper was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.