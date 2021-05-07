FHP Trooper Involved in Head-On Collision in Miami Gardens

A suspect was taken into custody Friday after leading several Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a police pursuit that ended with a head-on collision in Miami Gardens.

Aerial footage showed several police cars gathered at the scene of the crash at NW 49th Avenue and NW 159th Street.

Authorities say the incident began when a group of FHP troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement outside of their cars on State Road 826. When the suspect approached from the exit ramp to NW 67th Ave., officers motioned for him to pull over. The suspect then accelerated and nearly hit one of the troopers, officials say.

The troopers then got into their cars and pursued the suspect, who was driving a green Honda. Two crashes ensued -- the first was a T-bone crash to the trooper, the second was a head-on collision that resulted in the suspect running away from the scene.

Officers followed the suspect after he fled on-foot and were able to apprehend him.

The condition of the FHP trooper is currently unknown.

Please check back for more updates on this developing news story.