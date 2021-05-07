Miami Gardens

FHP Trooper Involved in Head-On Collision in Miami Gardens

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was taken into custody Friday after leading several Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a police pursuit that ended with a head-on collision in Miami Gardens.

Aerial footage showed several police cars gathered at the scene of the crash at NW 49th Avenue and NW 159th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities say the incident began when a group of FHP troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement outside of their cars on State Road 826. When the suspect approached from the exit ramp to NW 67th Ave., officers motioned for him to pull over. The suspect then accelerated and nearly hit one of the troopers, officials say.

Local

Florida 51 mins ago

Florida Man Crashes Stolen Police Car, Then Steals Another Police Car: Sheriff

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Adds Over 4,100 New Covid Cases, Reports 86 More Resident Deaths Friday

The troopers then got into their cars and pursued the suspect, who was driving a green Honda. Two crashes ensued -- the first was a T-bone crash to the trooper, the second was a head-on collision that resulted in the suspect running away from the scene.

Officers followed the suspect after he fled on-foot and were able to apprehend him.

The condition of the FHP trooper is currently unknown.

Please check back for more updates on this developing news story.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensFHPfhp trooper
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us