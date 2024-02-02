Florida

FHP trooper killed in crash on I-95 during search for suspect

FHP officials identified Trooper Zachary Fink as the victim of the crash

By NBC6

WPTV, FHP

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Friday morning during a search for a suspect, officials said.

The crash happened on I-95 south of the Crosstown Parkway exit in Port St. Lucie.

FHP officials identified Trooper Zachary Fink as the victim of the crash.

Authorities were expected to give more details on the crash and the suspect search at a news conference later Friday morning.

After news broke of the incident, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders voiced their support for FHP and Fink's family.

"Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County. @CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community," DeSantis posted on X.

"Heartbroken to hear a @FLHSMV trooper was killed in a wreck earlier this morning while chasing a fugitive. Please join Justin and I in praying for the loved ones of Trooper Zachary Fink and our entire Florida Highway Patrol family," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody posted.

