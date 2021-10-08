FHP Trooper, Woman Escape Serious Injury After Crash on I-95

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman escaped serious injury after a vehicle nearly ran into both of them along a busy roadway in Palm Beach County.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place just after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Hypoluxo Road.

Dashcam video from the trooper’s car showed him attempting to help the motorist after her tire blew out when both jump out of the way of a silver Dodge truck that collides with the disabled vehicle.

The trooper was not injured while the woman suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene.

According to the FHP, a sedan collided with a white pickup truck and caused a chain-reaction crash after it collided with the Dodge truck. The white pickup truck was spun around and faced south after the crash.

The sedan continued traveling north after the crash and did not stop. Officials did not release any information on the driver involved or a description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.