FHP Troopers Encouraging Driver Safety During Thanksgiving Holiday

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have a message for holiday travelers with the level of danger on the rise over the course of the pandemic: be as safe as you can be on the roadways to avoid adding more danger.

“State troopers don’t give breaks to impaired drivers,” FHP Maj. Robert Chandler said during a Wednesday news conference.

FHP officials say troopers will be keeping a closer watch than ever from both the ground and the air.

“We’re conducting two speed details using our aircraft which enables us to recognize speeders and reckless drivers from the air, which is ideal from I-95 where it was a little more traffic and difficult to enforce,” Chandler said.

Troopers say they have seen excessive speeds and aggressive driving increase over the last six months on I-95, adding some drivers think with less vehicles on the road it might be easier to speed but that isn’t a valid excuse.

“We all have a choice this holiday season: make the right one or don’t believe it couldn’t happen to you, get arrested and crash while hurting or killing someone else,” Chandler said. “Not only does it hurt your life, but someone else’s.”

Trooper say DUI checkpoints will be set up across all three counties in South Florida and they will also be enforcing the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” campaign regarding seatbelt use.