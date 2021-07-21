FHP Vehicle Struck by Car While Assisting Motorist on I-75 in Broward

A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was struck while assisting another motorist earlier Wednesday morning along a section of I-75 in Broward County.

FHP officials say the incident took place just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 21, when the troopers were helping a motorist that had become ill in the center lane.

While the troopers were out of their vehicle, another car was unable to stop in time and rear ended it. The driver of that car suffered slight injuries, but it's not known if they were hospitalized.

No troopers were injured.

Officials did not release the identities of anyone involved. The roadway was closed for several hours before reopening before 6 a.m.