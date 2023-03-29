Fiery Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer Caught on Camera in Central Florida

A fiery crash caught on camera in central Florida took place Monday when a car slammed into a tractor-trailer.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place in Seminole County after Shane Tumminello, 34, fled a traffic stop and began to drive erratically.

Seminole County Sheriff's officials said Tumminello eventually crashed into the tractor-trailer just east of DeLand, causing the truck to catch fire.

Tumminello was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay. Both people inside the tractor-trailer were not hurt.

Deputies have not said what charges may be filed.