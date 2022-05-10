Fiery Crash Involving Tractor Trailer, Car Outside Miami Gardens Gas Station

An early morning crash Tuesday outside a Miami Gardens gas station caused a tractor trailer and a second vehicle to catch fire.

The crash took place just after 4 a.m. near the 16600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Both the tractor trailer and a sedan car caught fire and were heavily damaged in the incident.

Air rescue was called to the scene, but police have not released details on injuries at this time.

Investigators are searching for the driver of the tractor trailer, who has not been seen since the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates