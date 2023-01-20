First Alert Traffic

Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Intersection in Miami Gardens

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fiery crash involving several vehicles Friday morning closed a major intersection in Miami Gardens.

Chopper footage showed the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue, with at least two cars involved in the crash just after 3:30 a.m.

The intersection was closed for hours as police continue an investigation.

An officer was reportedly involved in the crash, but police have not confirmed that information or any details on the crash at this time.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Traffic
