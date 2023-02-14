1 Hospitalized After Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

A fiery crash involving three vehicles closed all lanes of a major roadway in northwest Miami-Dade County and left at least one person hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near the intersection with Interstate 75 just before 10 a.m.

Footage showed three vehicles, including a van and what appeared to be two SUVs, engulfed in flames in an express lane.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the flames while directing drivers off the roadway.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital from the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.