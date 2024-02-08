1 hurt in fiery rollover crash involving tractor-trailer, 7 other cars snarls traffic on Turnpike

A tractor-trailer crashed into seven vehicles then rolled over and caught fire on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Thursday morning, leaving one person hospitalized and causing heavy delays during the morning rush hour.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Interstate 75.

Aerial footage showed the tractor-trailer on its side in the highway's median, with the truck's cab engulfed in flames. Multiple other cars were damaged nearby and debris was scattered across the roadway.

Firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one man was taken to a hospital from the scene as a trauma alert.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control and collided with seven other vehicles before crashing into the concrete median wall.

It then overturned and caught fire. All injuries were non-life threatening, FHP officials said.

The crash had all southbound lanes of the Turnpike shut down at one point. Fire rescue officials also said there was a diesel fuel spill at the scene.

