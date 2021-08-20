Fifth South Florida Police Officer Dies From COVID-19 Complications This Week

The Coral Springs Police Department had announced that Sergeant Patrick “Pat” Madison, a decorated 15-year member of the Coral Springs Police Department passed due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, August 20.

Madison, 43, is survived by his son, Patrick Jr. “PJ”, fiancé, Hazel Mullings, mother, Charlotte Madison, brother, Carl Madison and sister, Deatreaus Johnson.

"Pat’s death is tragic and untimely; he was taken from us way too early. Announcing the death of one of our members is the hardest thing I have had to do as Chief of Police," Coral Spring Police Chief Clyde Parry said in a statement. "Especially when that member had a tremendous impact on our organization, and a bright future ahead of them."

He is the fifth police officer to pass due to COVID-19 complications this week as police and other first responders are on the front lines during a pandemic that has been raging in Florida lately due to the delta variant.

Trooper Lazaro Febles worked for the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 11 years.

A statement from the department stated he “loved his family deeply and was a devoted husband and father.”

Loved ones and fellow officers filled the Abundant Life Church in Margate honoring the life of officer Jennifer Sepot Friday morning.

Miami Beach officer Edward Perez also died this week. He was with the department for 25 years.

A fourth officer, Robert Williams, died on August 16th from COVID complications. He was an officer in West Palm Beach.