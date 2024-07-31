Fight at West Little River barbershop leads to shooting

One person was hospitalized and another was in custody after a fight at a barbershop in West Little River led to a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the shop at the Village Flea Market and Mall on Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two men got into a fight, and one of them took out a gun and shot the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.

The shooter was in custody.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.