‘Fight It Out, Let It Go': Wynwood Road Rage Confrontation Has Unexpected Ending

A road rage incident in Wynwood took a turn when two men turned the argument into a boxing match in the middle of the street — but it didn't end how you might think.

Witnesses say it started near the corner of NW 29th Street and 2nd Avenue.

"The car jumped in front of the truck, they started arguing and one thing led to another, and that’s when the video started," said DJ Yoyo, an on-air disk jockey in Miami.

Dj Yoyo says he initially jumped out of the car to try and stop the fight. He pulled out his phone to film once the men started throwing punches.

"Once I see them start swinging, I’m like, I'm not catching no blows for nobody," DJ Yoyo said.

The street scuffle lasted just over a minute — and ended with a handshake. It's a positive resolution to what could have been more violent.

“Fight it out and let it go. That’s what they did last night," DJ Yoyo said. "That was a perfect example of how we used to handle it back in the day the old school way.”

Thousands of people have liked and commented on the video via Only in Dade — some critiquing their boxing skill level, but most were just glad to see it was a good old fist fight without weapons.

“I think the youngin’s, you all need to look at this video and take from it," DJ Yoyo said. "Instead of you getting yourself caught up and locked up over something dumb that you could just squabble it out. Who cares if you lose, that’s a win. You in a combat. You feel me?"