Fight Over Loud Music Leads to Shooting in Boca Raton

Deputies in Palm Beach County took a man into custody Friday afternoon after he allegedly shot someone after an argument over loud music.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place in an unincorporated section of Boca Raton, where deputies found two men holding down 31-year-old Zachary Moncada in the front yard of a home.

Deputies found out the Moncada had shot the victim in the back following an argument. The two men were related to the victim and held Moncada down until PBSO arrived.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

Moncada faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.