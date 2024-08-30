Disney

Fight, ‘popping' sound causes people to run at Disney's Magic Kingdom: Authorities

Authorities believe the “popping” sound was was a balloon

By NBC6

Rumors of an active shooter sparked by a fight at Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando caused chaos Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was no shooter.

Authorities believe the “popping” sound that caused guests to bolt was was a balloon.

The running caused the active shooter rumor, the sheriff's office said.

Visitors in Magic Kingdom shared videos of the aftermath, including an empty gift shop with merchandise tossed on the floor.

