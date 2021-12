The final days of the year will be marked with warm, bright afternoons and comfortable mornings.

For the next few days, highs will peak in the lower 80s with morning lows leveling in the mid to upper 60s.

As a gentle ocean breeze makes a return mid-week, a slow increase in humidity is expected.

However, rain chances will remain lean into the new year as high pressure fails to yield to any southbound cold fronts.