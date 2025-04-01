Miami-Dade County

Final farewell held for 47-year Miami-Dade Fire Rescue veteran who died last month

Capt. William "Bill" Gustin was a fire veteran of nearly 50 years and had joined the department in 1978, where he rose through several ranks

By Laura Rodriguez

Family, friends and fellow firefighters said their final goodbyes to a veteran Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain who died last month.

Capt. William "Bill" Gustin was a fire veteran of nearly 50 years and had joined the department in 1978, where he rose through several ranks.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gustin died on March 16 after taking his own life.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people filled the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami to honor his life. His children were present as well as firefighters and police officers from across the state.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gustin was involved in training throughout his career and was widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable fire instructors in the industry.

Gustin is the second Miami-Dade Firefighter to die by suicide within a one-year period. In July, Lt. Alex Acosta took his life.

Acosta's wife Carolyn was present at Tuesday's event and spoke about the urgent need for better mental health support for first responders.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Miami-Dade passes ordinance to prohibit and punish DMV appointment scalping

"This career and profession does have a heavy toll on their mental health that if you don't early on how to take care of it, it will affect you and you won't make it to retirement," Carolyn Acosta said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us