Final Farewell Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

South Florida is preparing to say a final farewell to Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at LoanDepot Park. The public is invited to attend, and doors open at 8 a.m.

Before the memorial service, hundreds of officers from several law enforcement agencies are expected to line the roads for a procession to carry Echaverry's body from the funeral home to the ballpark.

After the funeral, another procession will be held to take Echaverry's body to Miami Executive Airport, where there will be a water canon salute before his body is flown back to Nicaragua.

Drivers should expect to see rolling closures and residual delays in the morning before the funeral and in the late afternoon after the service.

Echaverry, 29, was a five-year veteran with the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was shot Aug. 15 during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect in Miami. He died in the hospital two days later.

Echaverry was a member of the department's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.

Echaverry — also known as "Echy" — was born on Dec. 8, 1992, in Hialeah, and attended John A. Ferguson High School, Miami Dade College, and studied criminal justice at Florida International University.

He loved and played baseball, enjoyed biking and was dedicated to his family and career in law enforcement.

Echaverry is survived by his parents, his sister and his fiancée, Stephanie.

