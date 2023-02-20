Final Goodbyes for Pembroke Pines Police Motorman Killed in Crash

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers were saying their final goodbyes Monday to a Pembroke Pines Police motorman who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

A private funeral service was held at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie for Officer Charles Herring.

A public service was being held at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines at 1 p.m.

Herring, a 22-year veteran of the department, was killed on Feb. 9 when a piece of debris fell from a tree and struck him, causing him to fall from his motorcycle.

The 54-year-old is the first officer to die in the line of duty in Pembroke Pines history. He leaves behind four children.

Herring was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a police officer in Starke, Florida, for three years before he started working in Pembroke Pines.

He was honored in 2009 for helping save the life of a man who suffered a massive heart attack.

A 2009 NBC 6 report details how Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles Herring helped save a man's life. Herring was killed in a motorcycle crash on Feb. 9, 2023.