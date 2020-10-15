Final Phase of Staggered Return to Campus for Broward Students Takes Place Thursday

What to Know Students in grades seven and eight will be joined by 10 th through 12 th grade students across the county, the third day of the process

The final phase of staggered student return to Broward County school campuses takes place Thursday with more children making their first appearances in-person since the start of the pandemic.

Students in grades seven and eight will be joined by 10th through 12th grade students across the county, the third day of the process and just two days after grades three through six and ninth grade students returned Tuesday.

Tuesday was a big day for high schools, with freshmen coming to their campuses for the first time. Those who did felt like the few, the proud, the in-person learners.

“I’m definitely excited to be back, it’s exciting, especially as it’s my first year in high school,” said Violet Roberts, a freshman at Fort Lauderdale High School.

All of the Broward County Public Schools have strict COVID-prevention protocols. Sanitizer, wipes and signs are everywhere, reminding students of the rules.

“But most importantly, the kids are actually following protocols and following instructions so hats off to the parents for preparing their students for the return to campus,” said Richard Dunbar, physical education teacher and the school’s football coach.

“Of course, you know corona, there’s the worry that’s there but so far they’ve done everything right, everyone has to wear masks, you’re not allowed to take them off,” Violet said.

Of course the jury is still out on whether this experiment of bringing kids back to the schoolhouse during a pandemic will be successful but so far, we got thumbs up from the teachers and students to whom we’ve spoken.

“Everyone is taking it seriously, everyone is wearing their masks, all of the rooms are set up so we do have social distancing,” said English teacher Patrick Redmond. “It feels like everything is a normal school day given the sort of not normal circumstances we’re in.”

There’s plenty of space to spread out in classrooms, hallways, and everywhere else on campus.

“We have put an extensive amount of work into making sure that our campus is safe,” Brown said.