Final Results for Florida State Senate District 37 Race Expected Thursday

The manual recount was underway Thursday morning for Florida State Senate District 37, with Miami-Dade County elections workers sorting through approximately 8,000 ballots.

Since election night, Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez has been trailing Republican Ileana Garcia by less than 40 votes.

District 37 stretches from Miami to Key Biscayne to Cutler Bay. Rodriguez has held the seat since 2016.

On election night, Garcia was up by only 21 votes, though that number has changed over the last few weeks as ballots were reviewed. Florida law mandates a recount when the margin is so slim.

A machine recount took place on Tuesday, and on Thursday, poll workers are working to review the ballots that the machines rejected. Most are 'undervotes,' cases in which the voter did not select a candidate for the District 37 race.

A final decision is expected by the end of the day on Thursday.