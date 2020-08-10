Find Out Which Hurricane Evacuation Zone You're In

Storm surge occurs when ocean water gets pushed onto shore by a tropical storm or hurricane. County officials make evacuation decisions based on a hurricane's track and projected storm surge, so it's important to know which zone you live in before a storm hits.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is split into five planning zones, marked A through E, that could each be affected by a storm surge of at least 1.5 feet. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

Zone A is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms

Zone E is at risk for storm surge from Category 5 storms

Broward County

Broward County is split into two planning zones, A and B. Check out the county's evacuation map here.

Zone A includes areas east of Intracoastal Waterway and is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is split into six planning zones: A, B, C, D, E and L. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

Zone A includes those who live in a manufactured or mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area

Zone L runs along Lake Okeechobee

Monroe County

Monroe County is split into five planning zones, marked numerically. For more information on evacuating from the Keys, visit the county's website.