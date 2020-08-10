2020 atlantic hurricane season

Find Out Which Hurricane Evacuation Zone You're In

By Daniela Flamini

Storm surge occurs when ocean water gets pushed onto shore by a tropical storm or hurricane. County officials make evacuation decisions based on a hurricane's track and projected storm surge, so it's important to know which zone you live in before a storm hits.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is split into five planning zones, marked A through E, that could each be affected by a storm surge of at least 1.5 feet. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

  • Zone A is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms
  • Zone B is at risk for storm surge for Category 2 and higher storms
  • Zone C is at risk for storm surge for Category 3 and higher storms
  • Zone D is at risk for storm surge for Category 4 and higher storms
  • Zone E is at risk for storm surge from Category 5 storms

Broward County

Broward County is split into two planning zones, A and B. Check out the county's evacuation map here.

  • Zone A includes areas east of Intracoastal Waterway and is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms
  • Zone B includes areas east of U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) and is at greatest risk for storm surge for for Category 3 and higher storms

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is split into six planning zones: A, B, C, D, E and L. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

  • Zone A includes those who live in a manufactured or mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area
  • Zones B, C, D and E are along Palm Beach County's east coast
  • Zone L runs along Lake Okeechobee

Monroe County

Monroe County is split into five planning zones, marked numerically. For more information on evacuating from the Keys, visit the county's website.

  • Zone 1 runs from mile marker 0 to mile marker 6
  • Zone 2 runs from mile marker 6 to mile marker 40
  • Zone 3 runs from mile marker 40 to mile marker 63
  • Zone 4 runs from mile marker 63 to the three-way stop at CR 905-A
  • Zone 5 runs from CR 905-A to mainland Monroe County, including Ocean Reef

