Fire at Hollywood Home Displaces Family of Six

A family of six, including a 9-month-old baby, have been displaced after a fire broke out in their Hollywood home.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the family called 911, reporting smoke in the home early Monday morning.

“At approximately 2:30 this morning, the family here at the residence woke up to smoke in the house. They called fire rescue and we did respond to the structure,” said Captain Eric Lombardi with Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The home is located along North 65th Avenue near Arthur Street in Hollywood.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Our observational conditions when we showed up was we did have smoke pushing out of the house," Lombardi said. "No visible fire at that point. Crews made entry. We pulled some ceilings and we found fire in the kitchen and the attic space."

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but family members say he was released and is doing OK.

Those who live in the home were seen removing damaged items from the house. Firefighters say there appeared to be no major structural damage and the home seems salvageable.

Even though the Red Cross did provide assistance, family members told NBC6 they’re figuring out where they’re going to live in the meantime as they were renting the property.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.