Fire at Hollywood Home Where SWAT Responded to Barricaded Man

Crews spent part of Thursday morning putting out a fire at a Hollywood home where deputies and SWAT team members responded to a man who was barricaded inside Wednesday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded at around 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of Dewey Street to follow up on an investigation, officials said.

When they tried to make contact with the subject, he refused to leave the residence and threatened to hurt himself and others, officials said.

Early Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the home and fire rescue crews responded to put out the flames.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unclear if there was anyone else inside of the home. Officials did not give details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.