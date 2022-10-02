Fire at Mobile Home In NW Miami-Dade Took Everything, Including Their 4 Dogs and 1 Cat

A fire at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade forced a woman and her daughter to run for their lives last week.

Tiffany Munoz lived in the mobile home with her mother and was thankful to make it out alive, but they lost everything, including five of their beloved pets. The fire took the lives of their four dogs and one cat.

Munoz and her mom were asleep around 11 a.m. on Wednesday when the fire started at their mobile home in the 8000 block of northwest Miami Court.

“I am truthfully thankful that we did make it out," Munoz said.

“When I went to try and get the animals toward the back door, people would push me away because they thought this was going to blow up," Munoz said.

One cat named Benjamin survived and Munoz said one of her cats saved their lives.

“My cat is trained to touch me on my face when he wants something so he kept touching me on my face and I said what’s wrong," Munoz said.

Munoz mustered up all the strength she had and managed to push open a back door, so they could escape.

The trailer was already covered in smoke and it was hard to see what was happening she said.

"The fire department said it was a shortage, but you know we really don't know how it started," Munoz said.

Munoz and her mother are currently staying at a hotel trying to figure out how they will get past what happened.