Fire Breaks Out at Pembroke Pines Townhouse

Crews spent part of Wednesday morning putting out a fire that broke out at a townhouse in Pembroke Pines.

Chopper footage showed the scene at the Villa Lakes complex, just south of Taft Street on Hiatus Road, after the fire broke out just before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported and three homes were impacted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning hours as in investigation continues.

