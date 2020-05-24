Miami-Dade

Fire Breaks Out Behind Miami Residence

According to officials, no injuries were reported

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon behind a Miami residence along Northwest 69th Street.

Officials said the fire began on the home's backyard terrace, and got so large that smoke and flames could be seen for miles around.

Residents told firefighters that they heard a cracking noise, saw flames and ran out of the home.

Fire rescue units from the American Red Cross were able to put out the fire before it got to the house or any other nearby property.

"The way this house is, it's surrounded by plants," one resident said. "The roof is very old. So it (could have been) very fast for the fire to spread through the whole yard."

According to officials, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

