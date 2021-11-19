Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Plantation Apartment Building

Fire rescue crews spent part of Friday morning working to put out a major apartment building fire in Plantation.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at 4740 Northwest 10th Court, where the one-alarm blaze started just before 11 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building with fire crews working to enter several units.

Officials have not released any information about injuries or a cause of the fire.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.