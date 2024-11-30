Miami

Video shows fire at PortMiami cargo yard

Some users on social media said they heard a loud explosion before the inferno.

By NBC6

A fire broke out at PortMiami Friday night, sending huge flames into the air.

A vehicle caught fire inside a shipping container at a cargo yard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed.

The inferno happened around 11:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the flames. No one was injured.

Multiple videos on social media showed the flames shooting into the night sky. Some users on social media said they heard a loud explosion before the inferno.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

