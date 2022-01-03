Miami

Repairs Underway After Fire Breaks Out Inside NW Miami Church

Fire officials determined the fire was accidental and started in a back office, probably due to faulty wiring.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Repairs are underway after a fire broke out Monday morning at a church in Allapattah.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded just after 6 a.m. to Iglesias de Dios, located at 1500 NW 29th Street after smoke was seen billowing from the two-story building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes and put it out shortly after.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Local

Florida Keys 52 mins ago

Crews Working to Repair Key West's Southernmost Point Buoy Damaged by Vandals

COVID-19 Jan 2

Miami-Dade Public Schools Reopen With Revised Protocols in COVID-19 Surge

Fire officials determined the fire was accidental and started in a back office, probably due to faulty wiring.

Church leaders are immediately starting repairs in the hopes to reopen the church to the community soon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Fire Rescueallapattahchurch fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us