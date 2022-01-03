Repairs Underway After Fire Breaks Out Inside NW Miami Church

Repairs are underway after a fire broke out Monday morning at a church in Allapattah.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded just after 6 a.m. to Iglesias de Dios, located at 1500 NW 29th Street after smoke was seen billowing from the two-story building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes and put it out shortly after.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials determined the fire was accidental and started in a back office, probably due to faulty wiring.

Church leaders are immediately starting repairs in the hopes to reopen the church to the community soon.