Fire Breaks Out Inside Little Havana Apartment Building

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment fire at approximately 4:20 p.m. at 711 Beacom Boulevard.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of an apartment building.

The fire was upgraded to a Code 1 for additional support while primary searches were conducted throughout all units inside of the building to make sure all victims were evacuated.

According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters along with Miami Police rescued several animals from units that were unharmed, and within 5 minutes the flames were under control and no injuries were reported.

Significant damage occurred on the second floor and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist residents who are now displaced.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire.