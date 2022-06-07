Fort Lauderdale

Fire Burns Home in Fort Lauderdale

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters worked to put out a fire Tuesday at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 6 showed flames and dark smoke billowing from the rear of a home in the 1300 block of SW 23rd Avenue.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was inside the house at the time.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalefire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us